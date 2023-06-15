The Sound of Muslie: 2023-06-15

Written by on June 15, 2023

  1. Viagra Boys (feat. Amy Taylor) – In Spite Of Ourselves
  2. Bumblebeez – Vila Attack
  3. Suicidal Tendencies – You Can’t Bring me Down
  4. Refused – New Noise
  5. Zeal and Ardor – Götterdämmerung
  6. Iron Maiden – The Wicker Man
  7. Deströyer 666 – White Line Fever
  8. Mercyful Fate – Evil
  9. Bad Girls Of The Bible – 88 Keys
  10. Tiersman – Jono The Friendly Toaster
  11. Gojira – Magma
  12. Deftones – Passenger
  13. Spotlights – The Alchemist
  14. Against Me! – American’s Abroad
  15. the Mark Of Cain – Interloper
  16. Shame – Fingers of Steel
  17. TISM – BFW
  18. Eddie Vedder & Betchdupa – I See Red
  19. Avant Gardeners – Really Good In Theory
  20. Tina Turner – The Acid Queen
  21. Opeth – The Grand Conjuration
  22. Last Quokka – Econovan
  23. Melvins – Sway – Acoustic
  24. DeVille – Killing Time
  25. DeVille – A Devil Around Your Neck
  26. Emergency Rule – Corporation
  27. Otoboke Beaver – Yakitori
  28. The Public Servants – Papercut
  29. Pinch Points – Stock It
  30. Miss Golly Gosh – Hanky Panky
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Freewheelin’: 2023-06-15

Previous post

Raw Like Sushi: 2023-06-14

Current track

Title

Artist