The Sound of Muslie: 2023-06-15

- Viagra Boys (feat. Amy Taylor) – In Spite Of Ourselves
- Bumblebeez – Vila Attack
- Suicidal Tendencies – You Can’t Bring me Down
- Refused – New Noise
- Zeal and Ardor – Götterdämmerung
- Iron Maiden – The Wicker Man
- Deströyer 666 – White Line Fever
- Mercyful Fate – Evil
- Bad Girls Of The Bible – 88 Keys
- Tiersman – Jono The Friendly Toaster
- Gojira – Magma
- Deftones – Passenger
- Spotlights – The Alchemist
- Against Me! – American’s Abroad
- the Mark Of Cain – Interloper
- Shame – Fingers of Steel
- TISM – BFW
- Eddie Vedder & Betchdupa – I See Red
- Avant Gardeners – Really Good In Theory
- Tina Turner – The Acid Queen
- Opeth – The Grand Conjuration
- Last Quokka – Econovan
- Melvins – Sway – Acoustic
- DeVille – Killing Time
- DeVille – A Devil Around Your Neck
- Emergency Rule – Corporation
- Otoboke Beaver – Yakitori
- The Public Servants – Papercut
- Pinch Points – Stock It
- Miss Golly Gosh – Hanky Panky
Reader's opinions