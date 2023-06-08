The Sound of Muslie: 2023-06-08

- Jongo Bones & The Barefoot Bandits – Do Ya?
- Viagra Boys – Ain’t No Thief
- Brutus – Victoria
- Rollins Band – You’re Number Is One
- Electric Six – Gay Bar
- Melvins – HOney Bucket
- Freedom of Fear – Zenith
- Bloodhunter – Sharpened Tongues Spitting Venom Inside
- Rectal Birth – The Nasty
- Queens Of The Stoneage – Carnavoyeur
- Minus The Bear – The Fix
- The Damned – You’re Gonna Realise
- Falling Joys – Lock It
- Pollyanna – Kickboard
- Your Motive For – Spark
- Bad//Dreems – See You Tomorrow
- Svetlanas – God8zcops
- Rocky’s Pride And Joy – Times Up
- U.S. Maple – Magic Job
- The Molting Vultures – Rowley Park
- The Fauves – Everybody’s Getting A Three Piece Together
- Käärijä – Cha Cha Cha
- Ween – I’ll Be Your Jonny On the Spot
- Future Of The Left – Manchasm
- Deville – Serpent Days
- Kicthen Witch – Cave Of Mischief
- UNKLE (feat Ian Astbury) – Burn My Shadow
- DEF FX – Surfers Of The Mind
