The Sound of Muslie: 2023-06-08

  1. Jongo Bones & The Barefoot Bandits – Do Ya?
  2. Viagra Boys – Ain’t No Thief
  3. Brutus – Victoria
  4. Rollins Band – You’re Number Is One
  5. Electric Six – Gay Bar
  6. Melvins – HOney Bucket
  7. Freedom of Fear – Zenith
  8. Bloodhunter – Sharpened Tongues Spitting Venom Inside
  9. Rectal Birth – The Nasty
  10. Queens Of The Stoneage – Carnavoyeur
  11. Minus The Bear – The Fix
  12. The Damned – You’re Gonna Realise
  13. Falling Joys – Lock It
  14. Pollyanna – Kickboard
  15. Your Motive For – Spark
  16. Bad//Dreems – See You Tomorrow
  17. Svetlanas – God8zcops
  18. Rocky’s Pride And Joy – Times Up
  19. U.S. Maple – Magic Job
  20. The Molting Vultures – Rowley Park
  21. The Fauves – Everybody’s Getting A Three Piece Together
  22. Käärijä – Cha Cha Cha
  23. Ween – I’ll Be Your Jonny On the Spot
  24. Future Of The Left – Manchasm
  25. Deville – Serpent Days
  26. Kicthen Witch – Cave Of Mischief
  27. UNKLE (feat Ian Astbury) – Burn My Shadow
  28. DEF FX – Surfers Of The Mind
