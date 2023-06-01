The Sound of Muslie: 2023-06-01

Written by on June 1, 2023

  1. Sleaford Mods – Mork N Mindy
  2. Dinosaur Jr – Thumb
  3. Devin Townsend – Why?
  4. The Guy Who Sings Your Name – Pete
  5. Guano Apes – Big In Japan
  6. Tumbleweed – Atomic
  7. Jongo Bones & The Barefoot Bandits – Do Ya?
  8. Teeth – We Eat Our Young
  9. Devoidance – Filth
  10. Conjurer, Pijn – Endevour
  11. King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard – Gila Monster
  12. CIVIC – Chase The Dragon
  13. The Mark Of Cain – Degenerate Boy
  14. Rancid – Devil In Disguise
  15. Queens Of The Stoneage – Emotion Sickness
  16. Rolo Tomassi – Cloaked
  17. Spotlights – The Alchemist
  18. Murder By Death – Comin’ Home
  19. The Coathangers – Hey Buddy
  20. Athletic Teenage Joggers – Birds
  21. McLusky – Gareth Brown Says
  22. Jeff Rosenstock – LIKED YOU BETTER
  23. The Hives – Bogus Operandi
  24. Godiego – Monkey Magic
  25. Dummy Toys – Street Punk Girls
  26. Hightime – Money Hog
  27. Bloodhound Gang – The Inevitable Return Of The Great White Dope
  28. Ace Frehley – Speedin’ Back To My Baby
  29. Private Function – Bad Day To Be A Beer
  30. The Public Servants – Blend 43
  31. Filthy Lucre – Feelin’ Down
  32. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  33. The Darkness – Stuck In a Rut
  34. Dicklord – Debra
