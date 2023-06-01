The Sound of Muslie: 2023-06-01

- Sleaford Mods – Mork N Mindy
- Dinosaur Jr – Thumb
- Devin Townsend – Why?
- The Guy Who Sings Your Name – Pete
- Guano Apes – Big In Japan
- Tumbleweed – Atomic
- Jongo Bones & The Barefoot Bandits – Do Ya?
- Teeth – We Eat Our Young
- Devoidance – Filth
- Conjurer, Pijn – Endevour
- King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard – Gila Monster
- CIVIC – Chase The Dragon
- The Mark Of Cain – Degenerate Boy
- Rancid – Devil In Disguise
- Queens Of The Stoneage – Emotion Sickness
- Rolo Tomassi – Cloaked
- Spotlights – The Alchemist
- Murder By Death – Comin’ Home
- The Coathangers – Hey Buddy
- Athletic Teenage Joggers – Birds
- McLusky – Gareth Brown Says
- Jeff Rosenstock – LIKED YOU BETTER
- The Hives – Bogus Operandi
- Godiego – Monkey Magic
- Dummy Toys – Street Punk Girls
- Hightime – Money Hog
- Bloodhound Gang – The Inevitable Return Of The Great White Dope
- Ace Frehley – Speedin’ Back To My Baby
- Private Function – Bad Day To Be A Beer
- The Public Servants – Blend 43
- Filthy Lucre – Feelin’ Down
- Wireheads – Hook Echo
- The Darkness – Stuck In a Rut
- Dicklord – Debra
