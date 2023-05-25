The Sound of Muslie: 2023-05-25

- Dr Colossus – Dr Colossus
- Fuck The Fitzroy Doom Scene – Better Off Dead
- Sedulous Rouse – Brutal By Nature
- Motörhead – Too Late Too Late
- Mid Youth Crisis – Happiness & Authority
- Day of Contempt – Comotose
- Pantera – Primal Concrete Sledge
- Sundowner – Dragged Beneath
- Private Function – Fox On The Run
- Bitchspawn – Sleep All Day
- HÄGÖL – Hate
- Soursob Bob – Wedding Cake Island
- Clowns Of Decadence – Decadent Days
- Public image Ltd. – Public Image
- Talk Talk – Talk Talk
- Cypress Hill – I Ain’t Going Out LIke That
- Terra Firma (Feat. Layla) – Divine Intervention
- The Distillers – Dismantle Me
- Suicidal Tendencies – Surf and Slam
- The Veebees – How’s Get Fucked Sound?
- Devil’s Caberet – Please
- Peeping Tom – Caipirinha
- Puscifer – Conditions Of My Parole
- Primus – Hamburger Train
- The Vilenettes – Gravedigger
- Star Ten Hash – Forget Boy
- She’s The Band – Parks and Pubs
- Liquid Tension Experiment – The Passage Of Time
- Temple Of The Dog – Hunger Strike
- The Goodies – Wild Thing
- Mariachi El Bronx – 48 Roses
- TISM – TISM (are Shit)
- The Darkness – Wanker
- Ghost – We Don’t Need Another Hero
- Alice Cooper – Sun Arise
- Clowns – Prick
- BHDB – (This Is) Not What I Want
