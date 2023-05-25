The Sound of Muslie: 2023-05-25

Written by on May 25, 2023

  1. Dr Colossus – Dr Colossus
  2. Fuck The Fitzroy Doom Scene – Better Off Dead
  3. Sedulous Rouse – Brutal By Nature
  4. Motörhead – Too Late Too Late
  5. Mid Youth Crisis – Happiness & Authority
  6. Day of Contempt – Comotose
  7. Pantera – Primal Concrete Sledge
  8. Sundowner – Dragged Beneath
  9. Private Function – Fox On The Run
  10. Bitchspawn – Sleep All Day
  11. HÄGÖL – Hate
  12. Soursob Bob – Wedding Cake Island
  13. Clowns Of Decadence – Decadent Days
  14. Public image Ltd. – Public Image
  15. Talk Talk – Talk Talk
  16. Cypress Hill – I Ain’t Going Out LIke That
  17. Terra Firma (Feat. Layla) – Divine Intervention
  18. The Distillers – Dismantle Me
  19. Suicidal Tendencies – Surf and Slam
  20. The Veebees – How’s Get Fucked Sound?
  21. Devil’s Caberet – Please
  22. Peeping Tom – Caipirinha
  23. Puscifer – Conditions Of My Parole
  24. Primus – Hamburger Train
  25. The Vilenettes – Gravedigger
  26. Star Ten Hash – Forget Boy
  27. She’s The Band – Parks and Pubs
  28. Liquid Tension Experiment – The Passage Of Time
  29. Temple Of The Dog – Hunger Strike
  30. The Goodies – Wild Thing
  31. Mariachi El Bronx – 48 Roses
  32. TISM – TISM (are Shit)
  33. The Darkness – Wanker
  34. Ghost – We Don’t Need Another Hero
  35. Alice Cooper – Sun Arise
  36. Clowns – Prick
  37. BHDB – (This Is) Not What I Want
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Freewheelin’: 2023-05-25

Previous post

Raw Like Sushi: 2023-05-24

Current track

Title

Artist