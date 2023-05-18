The Sound of Muslie: 2023-05-18

- Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath
- Bad Company – Bad Company
- The Menace – The Menace
- Bully – Bully
- Lake Of Dracula – Lake Of Dracula
- Rammstein – Rammstein
- The Hives – T.H.E.H.I.V.E.S.
- Atari Teenage Riot – Atari Teenage Riot
- Anthrax – Anthrax
- Iron Maiden – Iron Maiden
- Deicide – Deicide
- HELLYEAH – HELLYEAH
- Gloryhammer – Gloryhammer
- Manowar – Manowar
- Dead Popes Of The Vatican – Dead Popes Of The Vatican
- Numbskulls – Numbskulls
- The Bearded Clams – The Bearded Clams
- Grudge – Grudge
- Scum Of The Surf – Scum Of The Surf
- Appomattox Run – Appomattox Run
- Them Creepy Crawlies – Them Creepy Crawlies
- Idly By – Idly By
- Ben Lee – Ben Lee
- Daddy Cool – Daddy Cool
- Seether – Seether
- Motörhead – Motörhead
- Green Day – Green Day
- Pacifier – Pacifier
- Bad Religion – Bad Religion
- Pennywise – Pennywise
- Minor Threat – Minor Threat
- Lagwagon – Lagwagon
- Murphy’s Law – Murphy’s Law
- Dick Move – Dick Move
- Doop – Doop
- Assorted Jelly Beans – Assorted Jelly Beans
- Belle And Sebastian – Belle And Sebastian
- They Might Be Giants – They Might Be Giants
- Beastie Boys – Beastie Boys
- Ramones – R.A.M.O.N.E.S.
- Grong Grong – Grong Grong
- New Kids On the Block – New Kids On the Block
- Run The Jewels – Run The Jewels
- Jilted John – JIlted John
- Free Weed – Free Weed
- Snot – Snot
- Porno For Pyros – Porno For Pyros
- Meat Puppets – Meat Puppets
