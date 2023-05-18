The Sound of Muslie: 2023-05-18

  1. Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath
  2. Bad Company – Bad Company
  3. The Menace – The Menace
  4. Bully – Bully
  5. Lake Of Dracula – Lake Of Dracula
  6. Rammstein – Rammstein
  7. The Hives – T.H.E.H.I.V.E.S.
  8. Atari Teenage Riot – Atari Teenage Riot
  9. Anthrax – Anthrax
  10. Iron Maiden – Iron Maiden
  11. Deicide – Deicide
  12. HELLYEAH – HELLYEAH
  13. Gloryhammer – Gloryhammer
  14. Manowar – Manowar
  15. Dead Popes Of The Vatican – Dead Popes Of The Vatican
  16. Numbskulls – Numbskulls
  17. The Bearded Clams – The Bearded Clams
  18. Grudge – Grudge
  19. Scum Of The Surf – Scum Of The Surf
  20. Appomattox Run – Appomattox Run
  21. Them Creepy Crawlies – Them Creepy Crawlies
  22. Idly By – Idly By
  23. Ben Lee – Ben Lee
  24. Daddy Cool – Daddy Cool
  25. Seether – Seether
  26. Motörhead – Motörhead
  27. Green Day – Green Day
  28. Pacifier – Pacifier
  29. Bad Religion – Bad Religion
  30. Pennywise – Pennywise
  31. Minor Threat – Minor Threat
  32. Lagwagon – Lagwagon
  33. Murphy’s Law – Murphy’s Law
  34. Dick Move – Dick Move
  35. Doop – Doop
  36. Assorted Jelly Beans – Assorted Jelly Beans
  37. Belle And Sebastian – Belle And Sebastian
  38. They Might Be Giants – They Might Be Giants
  39. Beastie Boys – Beastie Boys
  40. Ramones – R.A.M.O.N.E.S.
  41. Grong Grong – Grong Grong
  42. New Kids On the Block – New Kids On the Block
  43. Run The Jewels – Run The Jewels
  44. Jilted John – JIlted John
  45. Free Weed – Free Weed
  46. Snot – Snot
  47. Porno For Pyros – Porno For Pyros
  48. Meat Puppets – Meat Puppets
