The Sound of Muslie: 2023-05-11

- Dirty Three – Everything’s Fucked
- Magic Dirt – Dylan’s Lullaby
- And So I Watch You From Afar – Set Guitars To Kill
- Battles – White Electric
- Animals As Leaders – Monomyth
- Van Halen – Eruption
- The Toss – Rumble
- Jeff Loomis – Mercurial
- Mortal Sin – The Curse
- Damaged – Ultra Mild
- Stormtroopers of Death – March of the SOD
- Megadeth – Conquer or Die
- Slayer – Delusions Of Savior
- Faith No More – Woodpecker From Mars
- Russian Circles – Vorel
- Spiderbait – Chuck Picola
- The Surfrajettes – Cha Cha Heels
- Exploding White Mice – Pipeline
- Via Mardot – Portal
- Igorrr – Very Noise
- Les Claypool Frog Brigade – Whamola
- The Messthetics – Serpent Tongue
- Fugazi – Sweet and Low
- TOOL – Triad
- Lazaro’s Dog – Velvet Motor
- Hightime – Ishe Prende
- Cloud Nothings – Seperation
- Silver Jews – Night Society
- Super Charged Riff Machine – Flight Of The Buzzard
- The Budos Band – Unbroken, Unshaven
- John Fahey – Night Train To Valhalla
- Moon Duo – No Fun
- Soulfly – IX
- Freedom of Fear – Nocturne
- Gojira – Dawn
- Pixies – Celia Ann
- Slutever – You Asked For It
- Mogwai – Glasgow Mega Snake
- Frankenbok – Black Saturday
Reader's opinions