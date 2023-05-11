The Sound of Muslie: 2023-05-11

  1. Dirty Three – Everything’s Fucked
  2. Magic Dirt – Dylan’s Lullaby
  3. And So I Watch You From Afar – Set Guitars To Kill
  4. Battles – White Electric
  5. Animals As Leaders – Monomyth
  6. Van Halen – Eruption
  7. The Toss – Rumble
  8. Jeff Loomis – Mercurial
  9. Mortal Sin – The Curse
  10. Damaged – Ultra Mild
  11. Stormtroopers of Death – March of the SOD
  12. Megadeth – Conquer or Die
  13. Slayer – Delusions Of Savior
  14. Faith No More – Woodpecker From Mars
  15. Russian Circles – Vorel
  16. Spiderbait – Chuck Picola
  17. The Surfrajettes – Cha Cha Heels
  18. Exploding White Mice – Pipeline
  19. Via Mardot – Portal
  20. Igorrr – Very Noise
  21. Les Claypool Frog Brigade – Whamola
  22. The Messthetics – Serpent Tongue
  23. Fugazi – Sweet and Low
  24. TOOL – Triad
  25. Lazaro’s Dog – Velvet Motor
  26. Hightime – Ishe Prende
  27. Cloud Nothings – Seperation
  28. Silver Jews – Night Society
  29. Super Charged Riff Machine – Flight Of The Buzzard
  30. The Budos Band – Unbroken, Unshaven
  31. John Fahey – Night Train To Valhalla
  32. Moon Duo – No Fun
  33. Soulfly – IX
  34. Freedom of Fear – Nocturne
  35. Gojira – Dawn
  36. Pixies – Celia Ann
  37. Slutever – You Asked For It
  38. Mogwai – Glasgow Mega Snake
  39. Frankenbok – Black Saturday
