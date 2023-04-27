The Sound of Muslie: 2023-04-27

  1. The Bodgies – Wanking
  2. The Mark Of Cain – Point Man
  3. Tiersman – On To Better Things
  4. Hyromedusa – Star Song
  5. Stabbitha And The Knifey Wifeys – Stockyard
  6. In The Burial – The Author and the Architect
  7. Sedulous Rouse – Ontogenesis Of Violence
  8. Double Dragon – Through Hellfire Untarnished
  9. Devoidance – Code Red
  10. Testeagles – Non-Comprehendous
  11. Forest Of Gnomes – Dreams, Hope and Cake
  12. Meatbeaters – Slappin’ My Balls
  13. Chainsaw Preachers – New Normal
  14. Bitchspawn – Mangoes In Space
  15. Kitchen Witch – Cave Of Mischief
  16. Coldwave – Buster
  17. Green Circles – Semaphore Girl
  18. Home For The Def – Without Titties
  19. Dr Piffle and the Burlap Band – Dusty Road
  20. The Rip Offs – Groodles Of Doom
  21. Satan’s Cheerleaders – Baby, Let’s Roll
  22. Juliette Seizure and the Tremor Dolls – I Quit
  23. Almost Human – Full Of Fight
  24. Soberphobia – Golf
  25. Ben Gel – Snap My Spine
  26. The Toss – We Won
  27. Clowns Of Decadence – Tales From the Riverbank
  28. The Egg – Product
  29. Kranktus – Virus
  30. Jazz Odyssey – Bucket
  31. Kinetic Playground – Greed
  32. The Iron Sheiks – Jesus
  33. Kaleidoscope – Slot Car Slut
  34. Sumi – Get Along
  35. The Torrens – Movin’ Out
  36. STELLAR – Down N Out
  37. Hightime – Beer Garden
