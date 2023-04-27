The Sound of Muslie: 2023-04-27

- The Bodgies – Wanking
- The Mark Of Cain – Point Man
- Tiersman – On To Better Things
- Hyromedusa – Star Song
- Stabbitha And The Knifey Wifeys – Stockyard
- In The Burial – The Author and the Architect
- Sedulous Rouse – Ontogenesis Of Violence
- Double Dragon – Through Hellfire Untarnished
- Devoidance – Code Red
- Testeagles – Non-Comprehendous
- Forest Of Gnomes – Dreams, Hope and Cake
- Meatbeaters – Slappin’ My Balls
- Chainsaw Preachers – New Normal
- Bitchspawn – Mangoes In Space
- Kitchen Witch – Cave Of Mischief
- Coldwave – Buster
- Green Circles – Semaphore Girl
- Home For The Def – Without Titties
- Dr Piffle and the Burlap Band – Dusty Road
- The Rip Offs – Groodles Of Doom
- Satan’s Cheerleaders – Baby, Let’s Roll
- Juliette Seizure and the Tremor Dolls – I Quit
- Almost Human – Full Of Fight
- Soberphobia – Golf
- Ben Gel – Snap My Spine
- The Toss – We Won
- Clowns Of Decadence – Tales From the Riverbank
- The Egg – Product
- Kranktus – Virus
- Jazz Odyssey – Bucket
- Kinetic Playground – Greed
- The Iron Sheiks – Jesus
- Kaleidoscope – Slot Car Slut
- Sumi – Get Along
- The Torrens – Movin’ Out
- STELLAR – Down N Out
- Hightime – Beer Garden
Reader's opinions