The Sound of Muslie: 2023-04-20

- N.W.A. – Straight Outta Compton
- Testeagles – Underdog
- Regurgitator – All Fake Everything
- Faith No More v Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E – Another Body Murdered
- Blondie – Rapture
- Slayer v ICE T – Disorder
- Rage Against The Machine – Bombtrack
- Anthrax – I’m the Man
- Kanye West – POWER
- Public Enemy – By The Time I Get To Arizona
- Limp Bizkit – Dad Vibes
- Beastie Boys – Hey Ladies
- Cranky – Australia Don’t Become America
- Capital F – Crazy World
- KRS-ONE – Sound Of Da Police
- Gravediggaz – 1-1800 Suicide
- Bloodhound Gang – The Inevitable Return Of The Great White Dope
- Buck 65 – Wicked and Wierd
- Hilltop Hoods – Give It Up
- Blackalicious – Alphabet Aerobics
- The Pharcyde – Moment In Time
- System Of A Down v Wu Tang Clan – Shame
- The Torrens – Transit
- Drapht – Jimmy Recard
- Bart Simpson – Do the Bartman
- Sleaford Mods – Jobseeker
- A Tribe Called Quest – Can I Kick It?
- The Herd – Scallops
- Elsy Wameyo – Nilotic
- Dem Mob – Soul Of The Lion
- Ren – What You Want
- Sesta – Coughin’ In My Face
- Beat Smugglers – Daddy
- Wilcannia Mob – Down River
- Lil Yachty – the BLACK Seminole
- FLOHIO – SPF
- Naked Head – Cheesy Cheese
