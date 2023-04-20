The Sound of Muslie: 2023-04-20

Written by on April 20, 2023

  1. N.W.A. – Straight Outta Compton
  2. Testeagles – Underdog
  3. Regurgitator – All Fake Everything
  4. Faith No More v Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E – Another Body Murdered
  5. Blondie – Rapture
  6. Slayer v ICE T – Disorder
  7. Rage Against The Machine – Bombtrack
  8. Anthrax – I’m the Man
  9. Kanye West – POWER
  10. Public Enemy – By The Time I Get To Arizona
  11. Limp Bizkit – Dad Vibes
  12. Beastie Boys – Hey Ladies
  13. Cranky – Australia Don’t Become America
  14. Capital F – Crazy World
  15. KRS-ONE – Sound Of Da Police
  16. Gravediggaz – 1-1800 Suicide
  17. Bloodhound Gang – The Inevitable Return Of The Great White Dope
  18. Buck 65 – Wicked and Wierd
  19. Hilltop Hoods – Give It Up
  20. Blackalicious – Alphabet Aerobics
  21. The Pharcyde – Moment In Time
  22. System Of A Down v Wu Tang Clan – Shame
  23. The Torrens – Transit
  24. Drapht – Jimmy Recard
  25. Bart Simpson – Do the Bartman
  26. Sleaford Mods – Jobseeker
  27. A Tribe Called Quest – Can I Kick It?
  28. The Herd – Scallops
  29. Elsy Wameyo – Nilotic
  30. Dem Mob – Soul Of The Lion
  31. Ren – What You Want
  32. Sesta – Coughin’ In My Face
  33. Beat Smugglers – Daddy
  34. Wilcannia Mob – Down River
  35. Lil Yachty – the BLACK Seminole
  36. FLOHIO – SPF
  37. Naked Head – Cheesy Cheese
