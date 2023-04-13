The Sound of Muslie: 2023-04-13

  1. Silversun Pickups – Lazy Eye
  2. L7 – Andres
  3. System Of A Down – Ariels
  4. Soft White Machine – We Won’t Feel Again
  5. Zeal & Ardor – Firewake
  6. Private Function – Good Fight, Good Night
  7. Chatpile – Roots Bloody Roots
  8. Freedom Of Fear – Nebula
  9. Metallica – 72 Seasons
  10. The Cramps – I Can Hardly Stand It
  11. The Dictators – Master Race Rock
  12. Television – Marquee Moon
  13. Queens Of The Stoneage – Burn The Witch
  14. Pixies – Where Is My Mind?
  15. IDLES – Kill Them With Kindness
  16. The Go Set – The Warriors Beneath Us
  17. The Go Set – Drink To the Night
  18. The Packets – Girl Singers
  19. The Public Servants – Company Time
  20. Bob Vylan – We Live Here
  21. The Pink Fairies – Do It
  22. AC/DC – Can I Sit Next To You Girl
  23. The Vains – Strut
  24. Black Sabbath – The Wizard
  25. Be Your Own Pet – Becky
  26. Becky and The Birds – Becky
  27. The Odd Man Who Sings – Becky Poop
  28. The Darkness – Easter Is Cancelled
  29. Blondie – Union City Blue
  30. Shocking Blue – Send Me A Postcard
  31. Oscar The Wild – Hey
  32. Mannaquin Death Squad – HONEY PUNCH
  33. Dilettantes – Leonard
