The Sound of Muslie: 2023-04-13

- Silversun Pickups – Lazy Eye
- L7 – Andres
- System Of A Down – Ariels
- Soft White Machine – We Won’t Feel Again
- Zeal & Ardor – Firewake
- Private Function – Good Fight, Good Night
- Chatpile – Roots Bloody Roots
- Freedom Of Fear – Nebula
- Metallica – 72 Seasons
- The Cramps – I Can Hardly Stand It
- The Dictators – Master Race Rock
- Television – Marquee Moon
- Queens Of The Stoneage – Burn The Witch
- Pixies – Where Is My Mind?
- IDLES – Kill Them With Kindness
- The Go Set – The Warriors Beneath Us
- The Go Set – Drink To the Night
- The Packets – Girl Singers
- The Public Servants – Company Time
- Bob Vylan – We Live Here
- The Pink Fairies – Do It
- AC/DC – Can I Sit Next To You Girl
- The Vains – Strut
- Black Sabbath – The Wizard
- Be Your Own Pet – Becky
- Becky and The Birds – Becky
- The Odd Man Who Sings – Becky Poop
- The Darkness – Easter Is Cancelled
- Blondie – Union City Blue
- Shocking Blue – Send Me A Postcard
- Oscar The Wild – Hey
- Mannaquin Death Squad – HONEY PUNCH
- Dilettantes – Leonard
Reader's opinions