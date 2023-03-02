The Sound of Muslie: 2023-03-02

March 2, 2023

  1. Cosmic Psychos – Crazy Woman
  2. Bearded Clams – Judgement Day
  3. Private Function – Justhavinageez
  4. Body Count – Bitch In The Pit
  5. Primordial – The Coffin Ships
  6. Wind Rose – Diggy Diggy Hole
  7. In The Burial – Arise the Heretics
  8. Oathbreaker – Second Son Of R.
  9. Sleaford Mods – Tarantula Deadly Cargo
  10. They Might Be Giants – Someone Keeps Moving My Chair
  11. COCK – Bouncer For My Sex Life
  12. Grong Grong – Japanese Train Driver
  13. The Mysterines – Hormone
  14. Regurgitator – Drinking Beer Is Awesome
  15. Glitoris – Paradise
  16. Terry Pedestrian & The Crossing – Steven Bradbury
  17. The Public Servants – Blend 43
  18. The Public Sevants – Company Time
  19. Tropical Fuck Storm – Satanic Slumber Party
  20. Mannequin Pussy – Clams
  21. The Grates – Trampoline
  22. Rowdy Roddy – For Everybody
  23. TISM – Mystery Of The Artist Explained
  24. Night Rites – Den
  25. The 745 – Patty Bought a Pulsar
  26. Julian Belbachir – Home Lands
