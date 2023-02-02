The Sound of Muslie: 2023-02-02

- Electric Six – Dance Commander
- Battlesnake – Demon Farm
- Barbariön – Chop
- Kranktus – Cop Car
- The Mark Of Cain – Milosevic
- NFI – Choo Choo
- From The Other Side – My Anthem
- Vice Squad – Born In A War
- Kardashev – Iota
- Igorrr – Parpaing
- Slayer – Spill The Blood
- Nailbomb – Blind And Lost
- Boudicca – Ellen
- It Thing – Who Walks Your Dog?
- Glitoris – Paradise
- Dick Move – Dick Move
- Lumpzucker – Captured by Poverty
- Lion Island – Radiation Eyes
- Egg Hunt – Me and You
- Lovage feat: Mike Patton, Jennifer Charles – Pit Stop – Take Me Home
- Bloodhound Gang – The Innevitable Return Of The Great White Dope
- Dead Kennedys – I Fought The Law
- Sex Pistols – Friggin’ In The Riggin’
- The Dairy Brothers – Grapefruit
- Sleep Token – Hypnosis
- Bones Of Minerva – Swamp
- Savages – The Answer
- Graveyard – It Ain’t Over Yet
- Kyuss – Allen’s Wrench
- Kim Gordon – Sketch Artist
- Jethro Tull – Ginnungagap
- Kitchen Witch – Cave Of Mischief
- Los Ass-Draggers – College Radio Shit
- The Bobby Lees – Greta Van Fake
- The Ataris – Ben Lee
- Roadkill 66 – Six Ft Schtick
- Ria Hall – Cause % Effect
- Battlehounds – Good Man
