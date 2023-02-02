The Sound of Muslie: 2023-02-02

  1. Electric Six – Dance Commander
  2. Battlesnake – Demon Farm
  3. Barbariön – Chop
  4. Kranktus – Cop Car
  5. The Mark Of Cain – Milosevic
  6. NFI – Choo Choo
  7. From The Other Side – My Anthem
  8. Vice Squad – Born In A War
  9. Kardashev – Iota
  10. Igorrr – Parpaing
  11. Slayer – Spill The Blood
  12. Nailbomb – Blind And Lost
  13. Boudicca – Ellen
  14. It Thing – Who Walks Your Dog?
  15. Glitoris – Paradise
  16. Dick Move – Dick Move
  17. Lumpzucker – Captured by Poverty
  18. Lion Island – Radiation Eyes
  19. Egg Hunt – Me and You
  20. Lovage feat: Mike Patton, Jennifer Charles – Pit Stop – Take Me Home
  21. Bloodhound Gang – The Innevitable Return Of The Great White Dope
  22. Dead Kennedys – I Fought The Law
  23. Sex Pistols – Friggin’ In The Riggin’
  24. The Dairy Brothers – Grapefruit
  25. Sleep Token – Hypnosis
  26. Bones Of Minerva – Swamp
  27. Savages – The Answer
  28. Graveyard – It Ain’t Over Yet
  29. Kyuss – Allen’s Wrench
  30. Kim Gordon – Sketch Artist
  31. Jethro Tull – Ginnungagap
  32. Kitchen Witch – Cave Of Mischief
  33. Los Ass-Draggers – College Radio Shit
  34. The Bobby Lees – Greta Van Fake
  35. The Ataris – Ben Lee
  36. Roadkill 66 – Six Ft Schtick
  37. Ria Hall – Cause % Effect
  38. Battlehounds – Good Man
Next post

Freewheelin': 2023-02-02

Previous post

Late Night Levitation: 2023-02-02

