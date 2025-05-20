The RaT: 2025-05-20
Written by Playlist Robot on May 20, 2025
- Eliza Hull – Running Underwater
- Baby Animal – Rush You
- Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – I Need to Know
- Billie Eilish – bad guy
- George Thorogood & The Destroyers – One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer
- Anastacia – One Day In Your Life
- The Sisters of Invention – Like a Stranger
- Kate Bush – James and a Cold Gun
- Dire Straits – So Far Away
- BATTS – Morals
- Quirkestra – Let The Beat Come Back
- Cold Chisel – Cheap Wine
- Timberwold – Low Tide