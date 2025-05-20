The RaT: 2025-05-20

  1. Eliza Hull – Running Underwater
  2. Baby Animal – Rush You
  3. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – I Need to Know
  4. Billie Eilish – bad guy
  5. George Thorogood & The Destroyers – One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer
  6. Anastacia – One Day In Your Life
  7. The Sisters of Invention – Like a Stranger
  8. Kate Bush – James and a Cold Gun
  9. Dire Straits – So Far Away
  10. BATTS – Morals
  11. Quirkestra – Let The Beat Come Back
  12. Cold Chisel – Cheap Wine
  13. Timberwold – Low Tide
