The RaT: 2025-04-22

Written by on April 22, 2025

  1. Lee Kernaghan – Boys From The Bush
  2. Travelling Wilburies – Handle With Care
  3. The Escape Club – Wild Wild West
  4. Randy Newman – You’ve Got A Friend in Me
  5. Workhorse – Rode A River
  6. Kasey Chambers – Pony
  7. Glen Campbell – Rhinestone Cowboy
  8. Ennio Morricone – The Ecstacy of Gold
  9. Steps – 5 6 7 8
  10. Rickie Lee Jones – Chuck E’s In Love
  11. Troy Cassar-daley – Ninganah Lullaby
  12. Slim Dusty – The Road to Gundagai
  13. The Waifs – Lighthouse
  14. Beccy Cole – Storm in a D Cup
  15. Dean Rodney Jr & The cowboys – Bro Bro Man
  16. Renee Mcalpin – It’s Just The Way it Goes
  17. Pigram Brothers – Saltwater Country
  18. Max Savage – in the burning night.
