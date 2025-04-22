The RaT: 2025-04-22

- Lee Kernaghan – Boys From The Bush
- Travelling Wilburies – Handle With Care
- The Escape Club – Wild Wild West
- Randy Newman – You’ve Got A Friend in Me
- Workhorse – Rode A River
- Kasey Chambers – Pony
- Glen Campbell – Rhinestone Cowboy
- Ennio Morricone – The Ecstacy of Gold
- Steps – 5 6 7 8
- Rickie Lee Jones – Chuck E’s In Love
- Troy Cassar-daley – Ninganah Lullaby
- Slim Dusty – The Road to Gundagai
- The Waifs – Lighthouse
- Beccy Cole – Storm in a D Cup
- Dean Rodney Jr & The cowboys – Bro Bro Man
- Renee Mcalpin – It’s Just The Way it Goes
- Pigram Brothers – Saltwater Country
- Max Savage – in the burning night.
Reader's opinions