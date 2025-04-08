The RaT: 2025-04-08

  1. The Rembrandts – I’ll be there for you
  2. Spice Girls – Wannabe
  3. Queen – Your my bestfriend
  4. Guy Sebastian – Choir
  5. Randy Newman – You’ve got a friend in me
  6. Feat Schultz – Lets hold hands
  7. Andrew Gold – Thank you for being a friend
  8. The Beatles – With a little help from my friends
  9. Ren and Stimpy – Stuck with you
  10. Bruno Mars – Count on me
  11. Dionne Warwick – Thats what friends are for
  12. Georgia Oatley – For Ted
  13. Jonny be good – Jonny be good
  14. Vitamin C – Graduation
