The RaT: 2025-04-08
Written by Playlist Robot on April 8, 2025
- The Rembrandts – I’ll be there for you
- Spice Girls – Wannabe
- Queen – Your my bestfriend
- Guy Sebastian – Choir
- Randy Newman – You’ve got a friend in me
- Feat Schultz – Lets hold hands
- Andrew Gold – Thank you for being a friend
- The Beatles – With a little help from my friends
- Ren and Stimpy – Stuck with you
- Bruno Mars – Count on me
- Dionne Warwick – Thats what friends are for
- Georgia Oatley – For Ted
- Jonny be good – Jonny be good
- Vitamin C – Graduation