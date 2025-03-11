The RaT: 2025-03-11

- Guava Juice – I Love fidget Spinners
- Count Basie – Jumping At the Woodside
- Kriss Kross – Jump Jump
- The Pointer Sisters – I’m So Excited
- Cab Calloway – Jumpin Jive
- The Fidgets – Main Theme
- Katy Perry – Teenage Dream
- Bruno Mars – Uptown Funk
- Nektar – Fidgity Queen
- Redbone – Witch queen of New Orleans
- Jump,N Move – The Brand New Heavies
- Mo JU JU – My heart is not a yo yo
- Lizzie Hosking – Stress you out
- The Beatles – twist and shout
- Kylie Minogue – spinning around
- dire straits – twisting by the pool
