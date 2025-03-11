The RaT: 2025-03-11

Written by on March 11, 2025

  1. Guava Juice – I Love fidget Spinners
  2. Count Basie – Jumping At the Woodside
  3. Kriss Kross – Jump Jump
  4. The Pointer Sisters – I’m So Excited
  5. Cab Calloway – Jumpin Jive
  6. The Fidgets – Main Theme
  7. Katy Perry – Teenage Dream
  8. Bruno Mars – Uptown Funk
  9. Nektar – Fidgity Queen
  10. Redbone – Witch queen of New Orleans
  11. Jump,N Move – The Brand New Heavies
  12. Mo JU JU – My heart is not a yo yo
  13. Lizzie Hosking – Stress you out
  14. The Beatles – twist and shout
  15. Kylie Minogue – spinning around
  16. dire straits – twisting by the pool
