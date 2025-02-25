The RaT: 2025-02-25
Written by Playlist Robot on February 25, 2025
- Anastacia – I’m Outta Love
- Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
- Jess Johns – Stranger
- Georgia Oatley – Roaded Eroded
- Koleh – Too Hard To Lose
- Kyyo T – Paws
- P!nk – Get The Party Started
- Brittany Spears – …Baby One More Time
- Stevie Wonder – Superstition
- Gwen Stefani – Rich Girl
- Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
- Robin Fox – A Handful of Automation
- The Quirkestra – That Ol’ Rocking Chair
- Dean Martin – Mambo Italiano