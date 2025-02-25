The RaT: 2025-02-25

February 25, 2025

  1. Anastacia – I’m Outta Love
  2. Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
  3. Jess Johns – Stranger
  4. Georgia Oatley – Roaded Eroded
  5. Koleh – Too Hard To Lose
  6. Kyyo T – Paws
  7. P!nk – Get The Party Started
  8. Brittany Spears – …Baby One More Time
  9. Stevie Wonder – Superstition
  10. Gwen Stefani – Rich Girl
  11. Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
  12. Robin Fox – A Handful of Automation
  13. The Quirkestra – That Ol’ Rocking Chair
  14. Dean Martin – Mambo Italiano
