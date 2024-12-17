The RaT: 2024-12-17
Written by Playlist Robot on December 17, 2024
- Matthew Newsom – Final Hours – Zelda: Majora’s Mask
- Quirkestra – The Cat Burgler
- John Farnham & Olivia Newton-John – Baby, It’s Cold Outside
- The Sisters of Invention – Lost in Space
- Bree Tranter – WITHIN + WITHOUT
- The Velvet Underground – After Hours
- The Verve – Bittersweet Symphony
- Sky Hooks – Balwyn Calling
- Druid Fluids – Jazzy
- Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo – What Is This Feeling
- Florida Georgia Line – This is How We Roll ft Luke Bryan