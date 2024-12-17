The RaT: 2024-12-17

Written by on December 17, 2024

  1. Matthew Newsom – Final Hours – Zelda: Majora’s Mask
  2. Quirkestra – The Cat Burgler
  3. John Farnham & Olivia Newton-John – Baby, It’s Cold Outside
  4. The Sisters of Invention – Lost in Space
  5. Bree Tranter – WITHIN + WITHOUT
  6. The Velvet Underground – After Hours
  7. The Verve – Bittersweet Symphony
  8. Sky Hooks – Balwyn Calling
  9. Druid Fluids – Jazzy
  10. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo – What Is This Feeling
  11. Florida Georgia Line – This is How We Roll ft Luke Bryan
