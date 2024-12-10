The RaT: 2024-12-10

  1. QUIRKESTRA – Isolated Rock & Roll Hotdogs vs. RnB In The Jungle
  2. Lydian Dunbar – Soft Fingers Of The Monster
  3. Lizzie Hosking – Soft Fingers Of The Monster
  4. Michael Candy Musician – Wake up Half the Day is Gone
  5. DMS – Can’t Stop Drawing
  6. Ozzy Osbourne – Paranoid
  7. VoS Crew – im hip hop crew
  8. John Cougar Mellencamp – Small Town
  9. Ladyhawke – My Delirum
  10. Jewel – Who’s Gonna save your soul
  11. Jose Feliciano – Rain
  12. Rachael Leahcar – Let It Be
  13. Lady gaga – Die with a smile
  14. Gurrumul – Bapa
Three D Lounge: 2024-12-10

Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-12-10

