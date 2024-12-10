The RaT: 2024-12-10
Written by Playlist Robot on December 10, 2024
- QUIRKESTRA – Isolated Rock & Roll Hotdogs vs. RnB In The Jungle
- Lydian Dunbar – Soft Fingers Of The Monster
- Lizzie Hosking – Soft Fingers Of The Monster
- Michael Candy Musician – Wake up Half the Day is Gone
- DMS – Can’t Stop Drawing
- Ozzy Osbourne – Paranoid
- VoS Crew – im hip hop crew
- John Cougar Mellencamp – Small Town
- Ladyhawke – My Delirum
- Jewel – Who’s Gonna save your soul
- Jose Feliciano – Rain
- Rachael Leahcar – Let It Be
- Lady gaga – Die with a smile
- Gurrumul – Bapa