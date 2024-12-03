The RaT: 2024-12-03
Written by Playlist Robot on December 3, 2024
- Nat Luna – too pretty
- Elly-May Barnes – She’s A Thought
- The Sisters of Invention – Begin this Expedition
- Heart n Soul, Lizzie Emeh – Tweet
- Dean Rodney Jnr – I know that u like me (i like u 2)
- Heart n Soul, Robyn Rocket – Lockdown Days
- Quirkestra – Ricky Rimshot
- Quirkestra – Voice is Power
- Tralala Blip – Pub Talk
- Tutti Ensemble – African Noel
- Tutti Ensemble – Golden Kangaroo
- Theoretical Boyfriends – Narcissists Abuse