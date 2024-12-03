The RaT: 2024-12-03

  1. Nat Luna – too pretty
  2. Elly-May Barnes – She’s A Thought
  3. The Sisters of Invention – Begin this Expedition
  4. Heart n Soul, Lizzie Emeh – Tweet
  5. Dean Rodney Jnr – I know that u like me (i like u 2)
  6. Heart n Soul, Robyn Rocket – Lockdown Days
  7. Quirkestra – Ricky Rimshot
  8. Quirkestra – Voice is Power
  9. Tralala Blip – Pub Talk
  10. Tutti Ensemble – African Noel
  11. Tutti Ensemble – Golden Kangaroo
  12. Theoretical Boyfriends – Narcissists Abuse
