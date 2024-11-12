The RaT: 2024-11-12

November 12, 2024

  1. Cartoons – Witch Doctor
  2. Michael Jackson – Thriller
  3. Creedence Clear Water – Bad Moon Rising
  4. Zygott – The Trap Door Full Theme
  5. David Bowie – Scary Monsters (Super Creeps)
  6. Bette Midler · Sarah Jessica Parker · Kathy Najimy – One Way or Another (Hocus Pocus 2 Version)
  7. Danny Elfman – Beetlejuice 2 Theme
  8. Mentals – My Spirit Got Lost
  9. Regurgitator – Spooky Interlude
  10. Delta 7 – Zombies
  11. Flash & The Pan – Down Among The Dead Men
  12. Happy ghosts – Forest of Dreams
  13. Cal Williams Jr – Ghost of Banjo
  14. Tralala Blip – Angry Ghosts
  15. Rob Zombie – Living Dead Girl
