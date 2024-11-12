The RaT: 2024-11-12

- Cartoons – Witch Doctor
- Michael Jackson – Thriller
- Creedence Clear Water – Bad Moon Rising
- Zygott – The Trap Door Full Theme
- David Bowie – Scary Monsters (Super Creeps)
- Bette Midler · Sarah Jessica Parker · Kathy Najimy – One Way or Another (Hocus Pocus 2 Version)
- Danny Elfman – Beetlejuice 2 Theme
- Mentals – My Spirit Got Lost
- Regurgitator – Spooky Interlude
- Delta 7 – Zombies
- Flash & The Pan – Down Among The Dead Men
- Happy ghosts – Forest of Dreams
- Cal Williams Jr – Ghost of Banjo
- Tralala Blip – Angry Ghosts
- Rob Zombie – Living Dead Girl
Reader's opinions