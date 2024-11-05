The RaT: 2024-11-05

Written by on November 5, 2024

  1. Gaelynn Lea – Ashokan Farewell
  2. Super Mario Galaxy – Overture
  3. Pink Floyd – Comfortably Numb
  4. C418 – Subwoofer Lullaby
  5. Naomi Keyte – Shivohum
  6. John Denver – Annie’s Song
  7. Emily Wurramara – Yaka Yelyukwa
  8. Electric Fields, ABC Kids – Tjitji Lullaby
  9. Peter Combe – Down In The South Lullaby
  10. The Moody Blues – Nights In White Satin
  11. Manaka Kataoka, Yasuaki Iwata, and Hajime Wakai – Kakariko Village – Night
  12. Weird Al Yankovic – You Don’t Love Me Anymore
  13. Enya – Orrinoco Flow
  14. Nikki Blonksy, Motion Picture Cast of Hairspray – I Can Hear The Bells
  15. Oliva Newton John – Hopelessly devoted to you
