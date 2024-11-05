The RaT: 2024-11-05

- Gaelynn Lea – Ashokan Farewell
- Super Mario Galaxy – Overture
- Pink Floyd – Comfortably Numb
- C418 – Subwoofer Lullaby
- Naomi Keyte – Shivohum
- John Denver – Annie’s Song
- Emily Wurramara – Yaka Yelyukwa
- Electric Fields, ABC Kids – Tjitji Lullaby
- Peter Combe – Down In The South Lullaby
- The Moody Blues – Nights In White Satin
- Manaka Kataoka, Yasuaki Iwata, and Hajime Wakai – Kakariko Village – Night
- Weird Al Yankovic – You Don’t Love Me Anymore
- Enya – Orrinoco Flow
- Nikki Blonksy, Motion Picture Cast of Hairspray – I Can Hear The Bells
- Oliva Newton John – Hopelessly devoted to you
