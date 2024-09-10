The RaT: 2024-09-10

September 10, 2024

  1. Familja Kelmandi Duje  Duje – Familja Kelmandi Duje  Duje
  2. Joni Mitchell – Big Yellow Taxi
  3. Geoff Maria Muldaur – Brazil
  4. Bob Marley and the Wailers – I Shot the Sherrif
  5. Reekado Banks – – Fakosi
  6. Daft pUnk – Around The World
  7. Proclaimers – 500 Miles
  8. Blackpink – Boombayah
  9. Koji Kondo – Super Mario Bros. Theme
  10. Koji Kondo – Zelda Theme Song
  11. Lucas Imbiriba – Malagueña
  12. ABBA – Knowing Me Knowing You
  13. Kraftwerk – The Robots
  14. Panjabi MC – Mundian To Bach Ke
  15. Baby Jean – Kaayi
  16. Electric fields – Tjitji Lullaby
