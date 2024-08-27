The RaT: 2024-08-27

  1. Mapura Music – High On A Hooked On Feeling
  2. Dan Clucas, Kyle Motl & Nathan Hubbard – Driftscape Reversal
  3. Ace Farren Ford – Starvation Army
  4. Choi Joanyang / Jin Sangtae – L
  5. Lauren Abineri – Love The Syn (Love The Synergy)
  6. Rob Edwards – Lonely Lover (Kaidi Tatham Remix)
  7. Bad’m D – Picture Disc
  8. Haptics – Rhythmic Medicine
  9. Dieter Horvat – It Get’s Better in Time
  10. Langham Research Centre – Perpetual Motion
  11. Miles Davis – Directions (16 December 1970, First Set)
