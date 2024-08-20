The RaT: 2024-08-20

Written by on August 20, 2024

  1. Jive Bunny – Loony Tunes Mega Mix
  2. Toploader – Dancing In The Moonlight
  3. ABBA – Dancing Queen
  4. Spin Doctors – Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong
  5. Dua Lipa – Dance The Night
  6. Ricky Martin – La Vie Da Loca
  7. Hilltop Hoods – Nosebleed Section
  8. Bomfunk MC – Freestyler
  9. Electric Fields – “2000 and Whatever”
  10. Billy Field – Bad Habits
  11. Jessica Mauboy – We Got Love
  12. Empire of the Sun – Walking on a dream
  13. Pretenders – Brass In Pocket
  14. J Lo – Let’s get loud
  15. Kylie Minogue – Spinning around
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-08-20

Current track

Title

Artist