The RaT: 2024-08-06
Written by Playlist Robot on August 6, 2024
- stevie wonder – Ribbon In The Sky
- stevie wonder – Fingertips (Pt 1 & 2)
- Stevie Wonder – Superstition
- Stevie Wonder – Happy Birthday
- Stevie Wonder – Master Blaster (Jammin’)
- Stevie Wonder – Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing
- Tina Turner – Higher Ground
- Manfred Mann’s Earth Band – Blinded By The Light
- Stevie Wonder & Ariana Grande – Faith
- Justin Bieber, Diplo, Skillrex – Where are U now when I need you
- JazzMan – JazzMan
- India Arie – Wonderful