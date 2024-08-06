The RaT: 2024-08-06

Written by on August 6, 2024

  1. stevie wonder – Ribbon In The Sky
  2. stevie wonder – Fingertips (Pt 1 & 2)
  3. Stevie Wonder – Superstition
  4. Stevie Wonder – Happy Birthday
  5. Stevie Wonder – Master Blaster (Jammin’)
  6. Stevie Wonder – Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing
  7. Tina Turner – Higher Ground
  8. Manfred Mann’s Earth Band – Blinded By The Light
  9. Stevie Wonder & Ariana Grande – Faith
  10. Justin Bieber, Diplo, Skillrex – Where are U now when I need you
  11. JazzMan – JazzMan
  12. India Arie – Wonderful
