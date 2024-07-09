The RaT: 2024-07-09

Written by on July 9, 2024

  1. Weird Al Yankovich – Virus Alert
  2. Daft Punk – the grid
  3. Billie Eilish – my future
  4. Fabio Mariano – Windows Error Remix
  5. Fat Boy Slim – Gangster Trippin
  6. Dom Dolla – Miracle Maker ft. Clementine Douglas
  7. Elton John & Kiki Dee – Don’t Go Breaking My Heart
  8. Steve Miller Band – take the money and run
  9. The Vines – Future Primitive
  10. Grimes & Hana – We Appreciate Power
  11. twinlite – Turrets Who Talk
  12. “Alexa Vega And The Game Over Band ” – Game Over
  13. Tralala Blip – Facing Monsters
  14. Tim Koch – Introduct
