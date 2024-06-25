The RaT: 2024-06-25

Written by on June 25, 2024

  1. Stevie wonder – i just called that i love u
  2. George Michael – careless whisper
  3. Jimmy Barnes – i will be there
  4. Bree Tranter- – within + without
  5. john Farnham – Age of reason
