The RaT: 2024-04-23

April 23, 2024

  1. Elizabeth Prophet – Mothra
  2. Gang of Youths – Let Me Down Easy
  3. Elly-May Barnes – She’s A Thought
  4. King Stingray – Through The Trees
  5. Los Palms – From The Shadows
  6. Babyteeth – Pretend We’re Dead
  7. West Thebarton – Slow
  8. Thunder Speaks – Stop/Go
  9. Melanie B – I Want You Back ft. Missy Elliott
  10. The Stranglers – Golden Brown
  11. Nick West – On The Run
  12. Eliza Hull – Lilac Dreams
  13. Wolfmother – Joker And The Thief
  14. Swimsuit – One With The Birds
