The RaT: 2024-04-23
Written by Playlist Robot on April 23, 2024
- Elizabeth Prophet – Mothra
- Gang of Youths – Let Me Down Easy
- Elly-May Barnes – She’s A Thought
- King Stingray – Through The Trees
- Los Palms – From The Shadows
- Babyteeth – Pretend We’re Dead
- West Thebarton – Slow
- Thunder Speaks – Stop/Go
- Melanie B – I Want You Back ft. Missy Elliott
- The Stranglers – Golden Brown
- Nick West – On The Run
- Eliza Hull – Lilac Dreams
- Wolfmother – Joker And The Thief
- Swimsuit – One With The Birds