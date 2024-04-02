The RaT: 2024-04-02

April 2, 2024

  1. Reekado Banks – Fakosi
  2. Joni Mitchell – Big Yellow Taxi
  3. Proclaimers – 500 Miles
  4. Daft Punk – Around The World
  5. Bob Marley and the Wailers – I Shot the Sherrif
  6. Geoff & Maria Muldaur – Brazil
  7. Albina Kelmendi and Familja Kelmendi – Duje
  8. Blackpink – Boombayah
  9. Kraftwerk – The Robots
  10. ABBA – Knowing Me Knowing You
  11. Koji Kondo – Super Mario Bros. Theme
  12. Koji Kondo – Zelda Theme Song
  13. Lucas Imbiriba – Malagueña
  14. Panjabi MC – Mundian To Bach Ke
  15. Baby Jean – Kaayi
  16. Electric fields – Tjitji Lullaby
