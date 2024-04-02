The RaT: 2024-04-02
Written by Playlist Robot on April 2, 2024
- Reekado Banks – Fakosi
- Joni Mitchell – Big Yellow Taxi
- Proclaimers – 500 Miles
- Daft Punk – Around The World
- Bob Marley and the Wailers – I Shot the Sherrif
- Geoff & Maria Muldaur – Brazil
- Albina Kelmendi and Familja Kelmendi – Duje
- Blackpink – Boombayah
- Kraftwerk – The Robots
- ABBA – Knowing Me Knowing You
- Koji Kondo – Super Mario Bros. Theme
- Koji Kondo – Zelda Theme Song
- Lucas Imbiriba – Malagueña
- Panjabi MC – Mundian To Bach Ke
- Baby Jean – Kaayi
- Electric fields – Tjitji Lullaby