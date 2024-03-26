The RaT: 2024-03-26

Written by on March 26, 2024

  1. Brittany Spears – …Baby One More Time
  2. Miss Kaninna – Blak Briteny
  3. John Farnham – You’re The Voice
  4. Quirkestra – Sounds of the Rundle Mall Crazy Town Wizard Monkeys
  5. Mapura Music – Yellow Spirals
  6. Alexander Flood – A Blessing and a Curse
  7. Fergie – Glamorous
  8. Timothee Chalamet – You’ve Never Had Chocolate Like This
  9. P!nk – So What
  10. The Sisters of Invention – Better Me
  11. Kenny Rogers – The Gambler
  12. Tenacious D – …Baby One More Time
