The RaT: 2024-03-26
Written by Playlist Robot on March 26, 2024
- Brittany Spears – …Baby One More Time
- Miss Kaninna – Blak Briteny
- John Farnham – You’re The Voice
- Quirkestra – Sounds of the Rundle Mall Crazy Town Wizard Monkeys
- Mapura Music – Yellow Spirals
- Alexander Flood – A Blessing and a Curse
- Fergie – Glamorous
- Timothee Chalamet – You’ve Never Had Chocolate Like This
- P!nk – So What
- The Sisters of Invention – Better Me
- Kenny Rogers – The Gambler
- Tenacious D – …Baby One More Time