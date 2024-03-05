The RaT: 2024-03-05

Written by on March 5, 2024

  1. Cold Chisel – Flame Trees
  2. Cass – Dream A Little Dream
  3. Radiohead – Fake Plastic Trees
  4. Thelma Houston – Don’t Leave Me This Way
  5. Josh Garrels – Jacaranda
  6. The Simpsons Game Soundtrack – Lisa The Tree Hugger
  7. Red Gum – I’ve Been to Bali Too
  8. David Blumberg & The Maraby Band – Under The Gums
  9. Kookaburra Sits In The Old Gumtree – kookarurra sits in the old gum
  10. Wexford Carol / O Christmas Tree – wexfordcarol chirstmas trea
  11. Naomi Keyte – Company
  12. Delta 7 – Jungle
  13. The Vines – In The Jungle
  14. Guns N Roses – Welcome To The Jungle
  15. Don Spencer – Tree
  16. Don Spencer – Tree
