The RaT: 2024-02-20

Written by on February 20, 2024

  1. The Simpsons – Itchy and Scratchy show
  2. Desirée Goyette and Ed Bogas – Friends are there
  3. Peter Hannan – Cat Dog
  4. Murray George – Fat Cat
  5. Hoyt Curtin – Top Cat
  6. Lisa Kudrow – Smelly Cat
  7. Pussy Cat Dolls – When I Grow Up
  8. Tom Jones – Whats new pussy cat
  9. Cat Stevens – Father and Son
  10. Mighty kong – Calling all cats
  11. The beats crew – Stop Meowing! featuring james kurtze
  12. doja cat – like that
  13. squeeze – cool for cats
  14. Cats of Australia have made their choice – snappy tom
  15. Phil Harris – Everybody wants to be a cat
  16. Cat Power – I cant get no satisfaction
  17. Al Stewart – Year of the Cat Cat
  18. Josie and the pussy cat dolls – Josie and the pussy cat dolls
  19. The Cat Empire – the wine song
