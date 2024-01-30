The RaT: 2024-01-30

January 30, 2024

  1. The Simpsons – Do The Bartman
  2. Stevie Nicks – Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around
  3. Ambassadors of Funk – Supermariokart
  4. Bree Tranter – Tuesday Fresh Cuts
  5. The Sisters of Invention – Like A Stranger
  6. Ian Moss – Matchbook
  7. Peter Dasent – The Ferals Theme
  8. Peter Viska, Esben Storm – Li’l Elvis and the Truckstoppers Theme
  9. Andrew Duffield – Round the Twist Theme
  10. Koji Kondo – The Legend of Zelda Main Theme
  11. The Beatles – Eight Days A Week
  12. Vital Wave – Greenhill Zone Synthwave Remix
  13. Dragon – I Ran
