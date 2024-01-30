The RaT: 2024-01-30
Written by Playlist Robot on January 30, 2024
- The Simpsons – Do The Bartman
- Stevie Nicks – Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around
- Ambassadors of Funk – Supermariokart
- Bree Tranter – Tuesday Fresh Cuts
- The Sisters of Invention – Like A Stranger
- Ian Moss – Matchbook
- Peter Dasent – The Ferals Theme
- Peter Viska, Esben Storm – Li’l Elvis and the Truckstoppers Theme
- Andrew Duffield – Round the Twist Theme
- Koji Kondo – The Legend of Zelda Main Theme
- The Beatles – Eight Days A Week
- Vital Wave – Greenhill Zone Synthwave Remix
- Dragon – I Ran