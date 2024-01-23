The RaT: 2024-01-23

January 23, 2024

  1. John Sebastian – Welcome Back
  2. Phill Boucher – New Clothes and Lava Flows
  3. Cat Empire – Hello!
  4. Rachael Leahcar – Hey Jude/The End
  5. Sharron Lindh – Walking on Country
  6. Adele – Hello
  7. Lional Richie – Hello
  8. Quirkestra – Hey Hey Heys
  9. Martin Solveig & Dragonette – Hello
  10. The Beatles – Hello Goodbye
  11. Tralala blip – Nightmare Land Welcome You To
  12. Kasey Chambers & Paul Kelly – Hey
  13. Nikki Blonsky – Good Morning Baltimore
  14. Status Quo – Roll Over Lay Down
  15. Oasis – Hello Goodbye
  16. The Angels – Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again
