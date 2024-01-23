The RaT: 2024-01-23

- John Sebastian – Welcome Back
- Phill Boucher – New Clothes and Lava Flows
- Cat Empire – Hello!
- Rachael Leahcar – Hey Jude/The End
- Sharron Lindh – Walking on Country
- Adele – Hello
- Lional Richie – Hello
- Quirkestra – Hey Hey Heys
- Martin Solveig & Dragonette – Hello
- The Beatles – Hello Goodbye
- Tralala blip – Nightmare Land Welcome You To
- Kasey Chambers & Paul Kelly – Hey
- Nikki Blonsky – Good Morning Baltimore
- Status Quo – Roll Over Lay Down
- Oasis – Hello Goodbye
- The Angels – Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again
