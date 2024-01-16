The RaT: 2024-01-16

Written by on January 16, 2024

  1. Max Merritt & The Meteors – Hey, Western Union Man
  2. The Simpsons – They Have The Plant, We Have The Power
  3. The Beatles – Revolution
  4. Jimmy Barnes – Working Class Man
  5. P!nk – Irrelevant
  6. Yothu Yindi – Treaty
  7. Midnight Oil – The Dead Heart
  8. AC/DC – Rock ‘n Roll Aint Noise Pollution
  9. Gordan Koang – Asylum Seeker
  10. Jack River – We Are The Youth
  11. Pokemon – Double Trouble
  12. Big Brother and the Holding Company and Janis Joplin – Down On Me
  13. Marianne Faithful – Working Class Hero
  14. Joan Baez – We Shall Overcome
  15. John Lennon – Imagine
