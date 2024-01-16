The RaT: 2024-01-16

- Max Merritt & The Meteors – Hey, Western Union Man
- The Simpsons – They Have The Plant, We Have The Power
- The Beatles – Revolution
- Jimmy Barnes – Working Class Man
- P!nk – Irrelevant
- Yothu Yindi – Treaty
- Midnight Oil – The Dead Heart
- AC/DC – Rock ‘n Roll Aint Noise Pollution
- Gordan Koang – Asylum Seeker
- Jack River – We Are The Youth
- Pokemon – Double Trouble
- Big Brother and the Holding Company and Janis Joplin – Down On Me
- Marianne Faithful – Working Class Hero
- Joan Baez – We Shall Overcome
- John Lennon – Imagine
Reader's opinions