The RaT: 2023-11-21

  1. ramblin man – American Pie
  2. Peter Combe – Spaghetti bolognese
  3. Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar
  4. The Wiggles – Apples and Bananas
  5. UB40 – red red wine
  6. Weird Al Yanokovic – Trash Day
  7. Sesame Street – I love Trash
  8. Warrant – Cherry pie
  9. DNCE – Cake by the ocean
  10. Mission Song project – Down in the kitchen
  11. Fiona Apple – Pure imagionation remix
  12. Billie Eilish – Belly Ache
  13. Don Spencer – Tasmanian Devil
  14. Elena Dakota – Bread
