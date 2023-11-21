The RaT: 2023-11-21
Written by Playlist Robot on November 21, 2023
- ramblin man – American Pie
- Peter Combe – Spaghetti bolognese
- Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar
- The Wiggles – Apples and Bananas
- UB40 – red red wine
- Weird Al Yanokovic – Trash Day
- Sesame Street – I love Trash
- Warrant – Cherry pie
- DNCE – Cake by the ocean
- Mission Song project – Down in the kitchen
- Fiona Apple – Pure imagionation remix
- Billie Eilish – Belly Ache
- Don Spencer – Tasmanian Devil
- Elena Dakota – Bread