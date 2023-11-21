The RaT: 2023-11-21

November 21, 2023

  1. The Go Gos – Vacation
  2. Lindsey Buckinham – Holiday road
  3. Madonna – Holiday
  4. Kool & The Gang – Hollywood Swinging
  5. Jon English – Hollywood seven
  6. Ray Charles – Hit the road jack
  7. 10cc – Dreadlock Holiday
  8. Angel Lopa – I say I love you
  9. Bruce Springteen – Streets of Philadelphia
  10. Elvis – Viva Los Vegas
  11. Eagles – Hotel California
  12. cliff richard – summer holiday
  13. vampire weekend – holiday
  14. The Allman Brothers Band – ramblin man
