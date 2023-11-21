The RaT: 2023-11-21
Written by Playlist Robot on November 21, 2023
- The Go Gos – Vacation
- Lindsey Buckinham – Holiday road
- Madonna – Holiday
- Kool & The Gang – Hollywood Swinging
- Jon English – Hollywood seven
- Ray Charles – Hit the road jack
- 10cc – Dreadlock Holiday
- Angel Lopa – I say I love you
- Bruce Springteen – Streets of Philadelphia
- Elvis – Viva Los Vegas
- Eagles – Hotel California
- cliff richard – summer holiday
- vampire weekend – holiday
- The Allman Brothers Band – ramblin man