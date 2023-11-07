The RaT: 2023-11-07

  1. Queen – Flash Gordon Theme Song
  2. Harry Nillson – Spaceman
  3. Quirkestra – Rocket Time Tick Tock KaBoom
  4. Quirkestra – Quirky Zoom From A Galaxy Bedroom
  5. Spacey Jane – Booster Seat
  6. Def Leopard – Rocket
  7. Unknown – Rock & Roll from Outer Space
  8. Theodore Moon – Saturnalia
  9. Stevie Wonder – Rocket Love
  10. Elton John – Rocket man
  11. The Timelords – Doctorin’ The Tardis
  12. Katie Pomery – space
  13. Beach House – Space Song
  14. Frankie Avalon – Venus
  15. Magic Soft – Title Screen
  16. electric light orchestra – the lights go down
  17. Sesame Street, Allan Menken, Luis Santeiro – Martian Family Yip Yip Song
  18. James Taylor – You’ve Got a Friend + Fire and Rain
  19. bear in the big blue house – goodbye song
Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-11-07

