The RaT: 2023-11-07

- Queen – Flash Gordon Theme Song
- Harry Nillson – Spaceman
- Quirkestra – Rocket Time Tick Tock KaBoom
- Quirkestra – Quirky Zoom From A Galaxy Bedroom
- Spacey Jane – Booster Seat
- Def Leopard – Rocket
- Unknown – Rock & Roll from Outer Space
- Theodore Moon – Saturnalia
- Stevie Wonder – Rocket Love
- Elton John – Rocket man
- The Timelords – Doctorin’ The Tardis
- Katie Pomery – space
- Beach House – Space Song
- Frankie Avalon – Venus
- Magic Soft – Title Screen
- electric light orchestra – the lights go down
- Sesame Street, Allan Menken, Luis Santeiro – Martian Family Yip Yip Song
- James Taylor – You’ve Got a Friend + Fire and Rain
- bear in the big blue house – goodbye song
