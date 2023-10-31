The RaT: 2023-10-31

Written by on October 31, 2023

  1. Ray Parker Jr – Ghostbusters Theme
  2. Billie Eilish – no time to die
  3. bobby picket and the crypt kickers – Monster Mash
  4. Joe Lamont – Suspicious
  5. David Helfgott – Raindrop Reprise
  6. Kasey Chambers – Rattlin’ Bones
  7. Laura Hill – Secrets
  8. Liz Martin – Night Time
  9. The Rolling Stones – Suck On The Jugular
  10. Tralala Blip – Angry Ghosts
  11. Gooseworx – The amazing digital circus
  12. Weird Al Yankovic – Nature Trail To Hell
  13. Skyhooks – Horror Movie
  14. lewis capaldi – love the hel out of u
