The RaT: 2023-10-31
Written by Playlist Robot on October 31, 2023
- Ray Parker Jr – Ghostbusters Theme
- Billie Eilish – no time to die
- bobby picket and the crypt kickers – Monster Mash
- Joe Lamont – Suspicious
- David Helfgott – Raindrop Reprise
- Kasey Chambers – Rattlin’ Bones
- Laura Hill – Secrets
- Liz Martin – Night Time
- The Rolling Stones – Suck On The Jugular
- Tralala Blip – Angry Ghosts
- Gooseworx – The amazing digital circus
- Weird Al Yankovic – Nature Trail To Hell
- Skyhooks – Horror Movie
- lewis capaldi – love the hel out of u