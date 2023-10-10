The RaT: 2023-10-10

  1. Josh Gad – In Summer
  2. Peter Combe – In The Sumertime
  3. Bryan Adams – In The Summer of 69
  4. Nat King Cole – In The Good Ol Summertime
  5. Eddie Cochran – Summertime Blues
  6. Lana Del Ray – Summertime Sadness
  7. The Beatles – Here Comes The Sun
  8. Cold Chisel – The Last Wave of Summer
  9. Aaron Carter – In The Summertime ft. Baha Men
  10. John Travolta & Olivia Newton John – Summer Nights
  11. Koji Kondo – Ricco Harbour
  12. Beach Boys – Fun In The Sun (Fun Fun Fun)
  13. Simple Plan – Summer Paradise ft. Sean Paul
  14. Sherbert – Summer Love (Live)
  15. DJ Jazzy Geoff & The Fresh Prince – Summer Time
  16. Beyonce – Summertime
