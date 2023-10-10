The RaT: 2023-10-10

- Josh Gad – In Summer
- Peter Combe – In The Sumertime
- Bryan Adams – In The Summer of 69
- Nat King Cole – In The Good Ol Summertime
- Eddie Cochran – Summertime Blues
- Lana Del Ray – Summertime Sadness
- The Beatles – Here Comes The Sun
- Cold Chisel – The Last Wave of Summer
- Aaron Carter – In The Summertime ft. Baha Men
- John Travolta & Olivia Newton John – Summer Nights
- Koji Kondo – Ricco Harbour
- Beach Boys – Fun In The Sun (Fun Fun Fun)
- Simple Plan – Summer Paradise ft. Sean Paul
- Sherbert – Summer Love (Live)
- DJ Jazzy Geoff & The Fresh Prince – Summer Time
- Beyonce – Summertime
Reader's opinions