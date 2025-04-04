The Passenger: 2025-04-04

  1. William Orbit – Adagio For Strings
  2. Sun City Girls – I’ve Done It All
  3. Zomby – Surf I
  4. The Melvins – Doctor Geek
  5. Growing – Anaheim II
  6. 808 State – Flow Coma (Remix by AFX)
  7. Moodymann – Radio
  8. Faith No More – King For A Day
  9. Kraftwerk – Endless Endless
  10. Adam Bohman – At Home (Fishstock or Pussy)
  11. Blur – Optigan 1
  12. Jessica Pratt – Best Thing in The Whole World Back, Baby
  13. Andrew Chalk – Two
  14. Popol Vuh – Wurfelspiel
  15. Pissed Jeans – False Jesii Part 2
  16. Absurd Cosmos Late Nite – Dental Records
  17. Sarah J Chadwick – Soundtrack (Simon J Karis remix)
  18. Neu! – Seeland
  19. Headache – Miss Understood
  20. Lynval Thompson – I Love Marijuana
  21. Zomby – Fly 2 feat Banshee
  22. The KLF – Last Train To Trancecentral (live from The Lost Continent)
  23. Deftones – Pink Maggit (Squarepusher remix)
  24. Actress – MY WEED’S STRONG BLUD
  25. Mayhem – Freezing Moon (Live in Lepzig)
