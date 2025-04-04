The Passenger: 2025-04-04

- William Orbit – Adagio For Strings
- Sun City Girls – I’ve Done It All
- Zomby – Surf I
- The Melvins – Doctor Geek
- Growing – Anaheim II
- 808 State – Flow Coma (Remix by AFX)
- Moodymann – Radio
- Faith No More – King For A Day
- Kraftwerk – Endless Endless
- Adam Bohman – At Home (Fishstock or Pussy)
- Blur – Optigan 1
- Jessica Pratt – Best Thing in The Whole World Back, Baby
- Andrew Chalk – Two
- Popol Vuh – Wurfelspiel
- Pissed Jeans – False Jesii Part 2
- Absurd Cosmos Late Nite – Dental Records
- Sarah J Chadwick – Soundtrack (Simon J Karis remix)
- Neu! – Seeland
- Headache – Miss Understood
- Lynval Thompson – I Love Marijuana
- Zomby – Fly 2 feat Banshee
- The KLF – Last Train To Trancecentral (live from The Lost Continent)
- Deftones – Pink Maggit (Squarepusher remix)
- Actress – MY WEED’S STRONG BLUD
- Mayhem – Freezing Moon (Live in Lepzig)
Reader's opinions