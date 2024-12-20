The Passenger: 2024-12-20

Written by on December 20, 2024

  1. Elena Dakota – Have Yourself a Very Merry Xmas
  2. Jess Johns covers Maple Glider – Mama It’s Christmas (live at Three D)
  3. The Passenger Choir – Rudplph The Red Nosed Reindeer
  4. Tom Spall – Holy Night (live at Three D)
  5. Rainey Madeleine – Last Xmas
  6. The Passenger Choir – My Favourite Things
  7. NSS x City of Payneham Staff – Jingle Bell Rock
  8. Tutti Ensemble – Golden Kangaroo
  9. The Passenger Choir – O’ Holy Night
  10. Lauren Abineri – Home for Xmas
  11. The Passenger Choir – 12 Days of Xmas (live at Three D)
  12. The Passenger Choir – Frosty The Snowman
