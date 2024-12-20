The Passenger: 2024-12-20

- Elena Dakota – Have Yourself a Very Merry Xmas
- Jess Johns covers Maple Glider – Mama It’s Christmas (live at Three D)
- The Passenger Choir – Rudplph The Red Nosed Reindeer
- Tom Spall – Holy Night (live at Three D)
- Rainey Madeleine – Last Xmas
- The Passenger Choir – My Favourite Things
- NSS x City of Payneham Staff – Jingle Bell Rock
- Tutti Ensemble – Golden Kangaroo
- The Passenger Choir – O’ Holy Night
- Lauren Abineri – Home for Xmas
- The Passenger Choir – 12 Days of Xmas (live at Three D)
- The Passenger Choir – Frosty The Snowman
Reader's opinions