The Passenger: 2024-09-20

Written by on September 20, 2024

  1. Iggy Pop – The Passenger
  2. Sebastian Vivian – Auras
  3. Sebastian Vivian – November Morning
  4. Sebastian Vivian – Set Mark
  5. Sebastian Vivian – Retelling
  6. Sebastian Vivian – Spare Parts
  7. Aphex Twin – piano un1 arpej
  8. Alva Noto, Ryuichi Sakamoto – Logic Moon
  9. Lucrecia Dalt – Antiform
  10. Lucrecia Dalt – Tar (Jan Jelenik Remix)
  11. Adriana Lopez – Sin Sentido
  12. Thom Yorke – Dawn Chorus
  13. Lanark Artefact – Metallur
  14. Deli Girls – Indentured Pervert
  15. Sleaford Mods – Fizzy
  16. Barker – Gradients of Bliss
  17. Joe Unknown – Wish I Ain’t
  18. Everything But The Girl – Walking Wound
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Street Beat: 2024-09-20

Current track

Title

Artist