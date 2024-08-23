The Passenger: 2024-08-23

Written by on August 23, 2024

  1. Iggy Pop – The Passenger
  2. Workhorse – Violence
  3. Dead Roo – Compare Yourself
  4. The Systemaddicts – ’til the Night is Quiet
  5. Men With Chips – Sentiment
  6. Nylex – Forces
  7. Coldwave – Spurs for Business Cards
  8. The Condos – Buffer
  9. Carla Lippis – You Will Be Happy
  10. Party Dozen – Auto Loser
  11. Elsy Wameyo – Sulwe
  12. Gordon Koang – Stand Up (Clap Your Hands)
  13. Oliver White – Covered in Gold (Everything Works Itself Out)
  14. Hextape – >:)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Neighbourhood Watch: 2024-08-23

Previous post

Street Beat: 2024-08-23

Current track

Title

Artist