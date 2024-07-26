The Passenger: 2024-07-26

- Mid Air Thief – Why?
- Dean Blunt, Panda Bear – 9
- Ryder, Skepta – #skeptacore pt.3
- WOLVVES – Gasoline (Live)
- Andy Stott – Faith in Strangers
- George Riley – Sacrifice
- Leon Vynehall – Trouble – Parts I, II, & III (Chapter V)
- TWEAKS – Bumble_Bee Interlude
- VEGYN – Debold (Mk.gee Remix)
- Duval Timothy, Twin Shadow – Groundnut
- John Glacier – On Formulation
- Ecco2K – AAA Powerline
- Loukeman – Pulled Apart
- Ciaro – Panopticon
- Headache – The Pavement is my Pillow Talk
- Frank Ocean – Mitsubishi Sony
Reader's opinions