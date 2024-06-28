The Passenger: 2024-06-28

Written by on June 28, 2024

  1. Iggy Pop – The Passenger
  2. Georgia Oatley – 7ying Down
  3. The Triffids – Raining Pleasure
  4. SaD – Sign From Above
  5. Primo! – Daphne
  6. The Amps – Pacer
  7. The Raincoats – Fairytale in the Supermarket
  8. Nikki Sudden – The Road of Broken Dreams
  9. Alison Handley & Interstellar Villains – My Boyfriend is an Outlaw
  10. Nice – Dear John
  11. Dom Sensitive – R&D
  12. 39 Clocks – 78 Soldier Dead
  13. GZA – 4th Chamber
  14. MF Doom – Books of War (The Lost Chapters) ft RZA, Jeru The Damaja, Guru, Talib Kweli, DMX
  15. Roxanne Shante – Have a Nice Day (Remix)
  16. Wireheads – Indian Pacific Express
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

theeNoWShoW: 2024-06-30

Previous post

Roots & Branches: 2024-06-27

Current track

Title

Artist