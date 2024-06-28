The Passenger: 2024-06-28

- Iggy Pop – The Passenger
- Georgia Oatley – 7ying Down
- The Triffids – Raining Pleasure
- SaD – Sign From Above
- Primo! – Daphne
- The Amps – Pacer
- The Raincoats – Fairytale in the Supermarket
- Nikki Sudden – The Road of Broken Dreams
- Alison Handley & Interstellar Villains – My Boyfriend is an Outlaw
- Nice – Dear John
- Dom Sensitive – R&D
- 39 Clocks – 78 Soldier Dead
- GZA – 4th Chamber
- MF Doom – Books of War (The Lost Chapters) ft RZA, Jeru The Damaja, Guru, Talib Kweli, DMX
- Roxanne Shante – Have a Nice Day (Remix)
- Wireheads – Indian Pacific Express
Reader's opinions