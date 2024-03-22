The Passenger: 2024-03-22

- Elliot Smith, Heatmiser – Christian Brothers
- Sparklehorse, PJ Harvey – Eyepennies
- Johnny Cash – The Man Comes Around
- The Carter Family – Can The Circle Be Unbroken
- Don Edwards – Coyotes
- Elvis Depressedly – PepsiCoke Suicide
- WÖØLWORTHS\\FLUSHOT – Snake Love
- Head Wound City – Prick Class
- Two Sea Bee – Mansplainer
- This Is A Robbery – Prove It If You’re Awful
- Basty H – Port Wakefield Could Save Your Life
- Georgia Oatley – Kite Skatter
- Eyes More Skull Than Eyes – Altruist
- McGruff The Crime Dog – I’m Glad I’m Me
Reader's opinions