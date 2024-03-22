The Passenger: 2024-03-22

Written by on March 22, 2024

  1. Elliot Smith, Heatmiser – Christian Brothers
  2. Sparklehorse, PJ Harvey – Eyepennies
  3. Johnny Cash – The Man Comes Around
  4. The Carter Family – Can The Circle Be Unbroken
  5. Don Edwards – Coyotes
  6. Elvis Depressedly – PepsiCoke Suicide
  7. WÖØLWORTHS\\FLUSHOT – Snake Love
  8. Head Wound City – Prick Class
  9. Two Sea Bee – Mansplainer
  10. This Is A Robbery – Prove It If You’re Awful
  11. Basty H – Port Wakefield Could Save Your Life
  12. Georgia Oatley – Kite Skatter
  13. Eyes More Skull Than Eyes – Altruist
  14. McGruff The Crime Dog – I’m Glad I’m Me
