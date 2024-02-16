The Passenger: 2024-02-16

February 16, 2024

  1. Iggy Pop – The Passenger
  2. Amanda Palmer & The Young Punx – Map of Tasmania
  3. Priests – And Breeding
  4. Shannon & The Clams – The Boy
  5. Icehouse – Love In Motion ft. Chrissy Amphlett
  6. St Vincent – Pay Your Way In Pain
  7. The Talking Heads – This Must Be The Place
  8. The Sugar Cubes – Birthday
  9. Cocteau Twins – Cherry Coloured Funk
  10. The Condos – Argy Bargy
  11. Joy Division – Disorder
  12. Carla Lippis – You Will Be Happy
  13. Suburban Lawns – Anything
