The Passenger: 2024-02-16
Written by Playlist Robot on February 16, 2024
- Iggy Pop – The Passenger
- Amanda Palmer & The Young Punx – Map of Tasmania
- Priests – And Breeding
- Shannon & The Clams – The Boy
- Icehouse – Love In Motion ft. Chrissy Amphlett
- St Vincent – Pay Your Way In Pain
- The Talking Heads – This Must Be The Place
- The Sugar Cubes – Birthday
- Cocteau Twins – Cherry Coloured Funk
- The Condos – Argy Bargy
- Joy Division – Disorder
- Carla Lippis – You Will Be Happy
- Suburban Lawns – Anything