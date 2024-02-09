The Passenger: 2024-02-09

Written by on February 9, 2024

  1. The Pogues – I’m A Man You Don’t Meet Every Day
  2. Johnny Cash & June Carter – Long-Legged Guitar Pickin’ Man
  3. Bill Monroe – New Mule Skinner Blues
  4. Warumpi Band – Warumpinya (Papunya)
  5. Rory Gallagher – Country Mile
  6. Kate Wolf – Desert Wind
  7. Emmylou Harris – Boulder To Birmingham
  8. Workhorse – Rode A River
  9. Pink Floyd – Breathe
  10. Slowmango – Pacific Wind
  11. Aphex Tin – Avril 14th
  12. Sticky Feat. Ms. Dynamite – Boo (Club Mix)
  13. LTJ Bukem – Atlantis (I Need You)
  14. Nia Archives – Baianá
  15. Bad’m D – Interstella Bass Station
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Neighbourhood Watch: 2024-02-09

Previous post

Street Beat: 2024-02-09

Current track

Title

Artist