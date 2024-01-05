The Passenger: 2024-01-05
Written by Playlist Robot on January 5, 2024
- Iggy Pop – The Passenger
- Oliver White – Covered In Gold (everything works itself out)
- Marine Girls – Love To Know
- Kate Bush – The Sensual World
- ML Buch – Fleshless hand
- Small World Experience – Autistic Schtick
- The Drones – Tailwind
- Severed Heads – Harold and Cindy Hospital
- The Green Child – 46 Timelines
- Count Citrus – River Of
- Cluster – Heiße Lippen
- Belbury Poly – Monstroon
- Planetary Peace – Festival of Humanity
- Karen Dalton – Are You Leaving For The Country