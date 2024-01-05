The Passenger: 2024-01-05

Written by on January 5, 2024

  1. Iggy Pop – The Passenger
  2. Oliver White – Covered In Gold (everything works itself out)
  3. Marine Girls – Love To Know
  4. Kate Bush – The Sensual World
  5. ML Buch – Fleshless hand
  6. Small World Experience – Autistic Schtick
  7. The Drones – Tailwind
  8. Severed Heads – Harold and Cindy Hospital
  9. The Green Child – 46 Timelines
  10. Count Citrus – River Of
  11. Cluster – Heiße Lippen
  12. Belbury Poly – Monstroon
  13. Planetary Peace – Festival of Humanity
  14. Karen Dalton – Are You Leaving For The Country
